David Kline

David Kline is ecstatic to be joining the KDLT news team. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with his degree in Broadcast Journalism, where he worked in the school’s television station as a reporter and a sports anchor.

After graduation, David worked at Fox Sports and Fox Soccer in Los Angeles as a production assistant before relocating to Sacramento working as a production assistant at KTXL Fox 40.

He has a big background in sports, while interning with a ESPN Radio affiliate in San Luis Obispo, he was able to cover the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as well as cover the opening match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

David was born and raised in Orange County, California and is excited to see snow falling from the sky here in the Midwest.

Outside of being in the newsroom, he likes to workout, play numerous sports including basketball, soccer and football and likes to beat his friends in the FIFA video game.

David is also the pickiest eater you’ll ever meet.