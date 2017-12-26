Great Bear Ski Valley Fully Open For 54th Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Even though it’s taken a little bit longer than expected, Great Bear Ski Valley opened up the slopes to the public for the 2018 season.

Today’s opening marked the 54th season that Great Bear has offered skiers, snowboarders, and tubers from around the region a place to practice their skills on the slopes

Employees of the resort say this is the second latest opening date they have had, and contributed roller coaster like weather patterns to the delayed opening.

“Normally we get open around the first week in December but if it’s warm out we cant make snow there’s really nothing we can do about it you just wait for the cold fronts to come through. That snow we got last week, now the cold temps, perfect for making snow conditions out here are fantastic,” says General Manager Dan Grider.

While the temperatures are very cold, Grider says with the combination of being dressed correctly and hot coffee or hot chocolate, you will be just fine.

Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. all throughout the holiday break.