Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police and Fire Departments are competing to get the most blood donated this holiday season.

The team with the most blood donated will get a $700 donation to the charity of their choice. The police will be donating to the Special Olympics of South Dakota and the fire department will be donating to the Children’s Home Society.

Today, the fire department set up at the Original Pancake House while the police were stationed at Camille’s Sidewalk Café.

Officer Christine Bruxvoort says the police are trying to return to the winners circle this year.

“Yes it’s a friendly competition. We always want to beat them and they always want to beat us but we are hoping to take home the trophy this year. Unfortunately fire is up on us just a little bit. The last couple of years have gone back and forth and they won last year so we’d really like to bring it home this year,” said Bruxvoort.

The competition has been held in Sioux Falls for more than 20 years.

