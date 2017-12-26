Iowa To Seek Public Comment On Interstate 80 Study

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Officials plan to seek public input on a major study of Interstate 80 through rural Iowa before its scheduled completion in May.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has been studying the state’s most-traveled east-west road for more than a year. The study aims to identify necessary improvements to meet expected growth of traffic volumes.

Planners have examined expanding U.S. 30 and U.S. 34 and whether to segregate truck traffic. The department found the neither option would bring sufficient benefits.

A final public input session is likely to be scheduled in April in Des Moines. Officials say there may be a chance to view the presentation and submit comments online.

The state transportation commission, which approves projects, will evaluate the report once complete.