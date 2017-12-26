Personal and Car Safety Tips For These Freezing Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Temperatures are reaching negative and single digits as the highs. It’s more important than ever to be properly equipped before heading out into the cold.

Car tires and battery problems- that’s what you’ll find at local shops as these temperatures are not friendly to vehicles.

Travis Hanson of Graham Tire says it’s crucial to not ignore the warning lights in your car because he says unfortunately a lot of people do. Hanson encourages drivers to do a walk around their car if the light comes on since it doesn’t mean the tires are flat, but they do need to be addressed. He adds that drivers can help prevent possible breakdowns.

“You don’t want to be stranded. You don’t want to be out with a flat tire changing a tire when it’s cold. You don’t want to go outside and have it not start. Those are the two easiest things to take care of when the weather is this bad,” says Hanson.

Hanson says a car’s tire pressure drops 1 lb, of pressure for every 9 degrees, causing constant fluctuation during these lower temps. The cold also adds a major strain on your battery.

“Cold weather is really hard on batteries, heat does it too, but when they go out this cold weather can really take a mediocre battery and just make it dead,” says Hanson.

For those who do find themselves outside, Dr. Luke VanOeveren says the body can quickly feel the effects.

“It actually doesn’t take very long. In a matter of minutes a cold injury can take place. Certainly if a person is wet or if it’s windy that will amplify things, but it doesn’t take long,” says Dr. VanOeveren.

Dr. Vanoeveren says someone suffering from a cold injury must get indoors as quickly as possible, take a lukewarm bath and remove cold layers. He adds that direct heat can cause further injury to the body. A person must seek medical assistance with any sign of burn, blistering or alter mental status.

“Truly decide if you absolutely have to be out there or not. There are some things just better off left for another day when the temperature warms up,” says Dr. VanOeveren.

When it comes to your car and filling up tires, it’s important to find a shop with an indoor pump as the temperatures can cause gas station pumps to freeze. There’s also no set time a car should run before driving, but some time is better than none.