Seth Benson Follows in Footsteps of Greenway

Having Seth Benson on the field was like having another assistant for Washington head coach Chad Stadem.

“His intangibles probably are off the charts in terms of his leadership abilities. He’s literally right next to me when I’m talking to the team and coaching the team!” Stadem says.

And Benson played enough positions to be one. In 2016 he stepped in at quarterback after an injury to starter Jayden Johannsen and kept the Warriors on track to win their second straight 11AAA State Title.

Defense is where he really excelled, recording 105 tackles and six sacks to help lead Washington a third straight championship and win Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year honors.

“I just hope people remember not as only a good football player but someone that helped out the younger guys and someone that led everyone to be the best that they could be.” Washington Senior LB Seth Benson says.

After the season it was Benson who need some coaching. Verbally committed to South Dakota State since June, the Iowa Hawkeyes made a late scholarship offer. Faced with a touch choice, Seth sought the advice of someone who’d been in his shoes, Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway.

“When he called me I really wanted to make it apparent that I wanted to talk to him and his folks. I know how hard of a decision it can be. I was just honest with him. And I answered questions that he had, same questions that I had, and didn’t try to sway him one way or the other.” Greenway says.

“He just wanted to give me info on where he was when he was my age. It just helped a lot because he was in the exact same situation I was.” Seth says.

Now Benson will follow in Greenway’s footsteps….

“They have the best strength and conditioning coaching staff in the country and they just develop players like me that come from a smaller school. I’m just excited to work with Coach Doyle and get to work.” Benson says.

“He’s going to be a culture guy. He’s going to walk into that weight room and he’s going to demand respect right away. He did that with us and he’s a pretty special kid.” Stadem says.

….and bring his brand of leadership to the Hawkeyes!

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.