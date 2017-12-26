South Dakota Sees Decline In Juvenile Detention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A panel that oversees reforms in South Dakota’s juvenile justice system says the state is making progress in keeping minors out of detention centers.

The Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act Oversight Council released its annual report on Monday.

Corrections Department official Kristi Bunkers says there has been a 56 percent reduction of commitments of juveniles over the last four years. She says the decline is partly due to the introduction of a family therapy service provided by local mental health centers.

The report also shows fewer probation violations reported. Bunkers says this is a result of more effective responses to violations by court services officers.

Before lawmakers implemented reforms in 2015, South Dakota had the second-highest juvenile commitment rate in the U.S.