Addressing Concerns Over GMO Crops

Why a growing number of South Dakota soybean crops rely on the technology

Josh Kayser, a soybean farmer from Emery, South Dakota talks with KDLT about how much of the state’s soybean crop is genetically modified, the reasons behind the increasing number of acres, and addresses safety concerns with the technology.

“The number one thing I’d like anybody to know about my farm, a 5th generation farmer, is legacy is important to us. We’re not going to go out there and make a decision just for tomorrow’s profit. We’re doing things we want to make sure we’re leaving the land better than we found it and to leave it onto the next generation,” said Kayser.