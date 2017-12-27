Air-Madness In Harrisburg To Hold Fundraiser For Gianni

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A Harrisburg boy injured in an ATV accident in November continues to recover at a rehab facility in Nebraska and the community of Harrisburg continues to do all they can to support him.

12-year-old Gianni Farinacci remains in critical, but stable condition. Gianni is a student at Harrisburg South Middle School. Tomorrow night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Air-Madness in Harrisburg is holding an event called “Jump for Gianni.”

50% of proceeds from every jump will go towards Gianni and his recovery.

If you plan to attend, be sure to tell Air-Madness at check-in that you are there for the fundraiser.