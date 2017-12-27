Korean War Veteran Awarded Purple Heart In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator John Thune awarded a Korean War Veteran with a purple heart today.

91-year-old Eugene Coyle was awarded with the purple heart at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls. He says even though the war wasn’t considered “the big one,” the Korean war felt just as significant.

“I wasn’t in the big one. If you was in World War II you was in the big one, so, Korea you know wasn’t that big of war. But if you was in it, it seemed big,” Coyle.

Senator Thune says today’s ceremony, 64 years after the end of the war, shows that the process of awarding a purple heart isn’t always easy.

“In many cases its pulling the records together, much of which particularly somebody Eugene’s age, you know, that was a long time ago, and sometimes the record keeping wasn’t that good. And so you have to get testimonies from other people,” said Senator Thune.

The purple heart is awarded to heroes wounded in battle.