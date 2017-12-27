New Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing Teen In Iowa

Associated Press
OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) – New charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an Ottumwa teenager.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that Venhure Tsegay was charged last week with a robbery and burglary that occurred on Oct. 30, 2015. Tsegay is accused of shooting 16-year-old Christian Madueno in the face on Nov. 29, 2016. Authorities say Madueno died nearly a month later, on Christmas Day last year.

The 19-year-old Tsegay has not yet entered pleas on the new charges but has pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of Madueno. Tsegay’s trial on those charges is scheduled to begin March 6.

