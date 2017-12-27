Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested On 10 Counts Of Child Pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on 10 counts of child pornography after a year-long investigation.

Sioux Falls police say they received a cyber tip in July 2016 about possible child porn possession. After investigating, police were able to seize computers, tablets, phones, hard drives, and other electronics from 35-year-old, Sioux Falls resident, Zachariah Schultz, in February 2017.

Police say it can take months for the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to go through the evidence. A grand jury determined there was enough evidence against Schultz to indict him and issue an arrest warrant on December 22nd.

The Minnehaha Sheriff’s office arrested Schultz on December 26th for 10 counts of child pornography, possession, distribution, and manufacturing.