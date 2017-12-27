Sioux Falls Little League Hosts Tryouts

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Little League team took to the regional baseball scene by storm last season.

Now they’re reloading in hopes of another World Series run.

Tryouts began Tuesday night at the Academy Sports Complex in Harrisburg.

Less than 50 young ballplayers tried out last year.

Sioux Falls Little League Manager Jeff Riley is expecting nearly three times that this week.

Riley says last year’s run to Williamsport was quite the experience and he’s hoping it gets more young athletes involved with the sport.

“They want to play competitive baseball and their goal is just to get better at the game of baseball and with the experience that we’ve had and the run we’ve had, all the kids want to do that,” said Riley. “So, the kids that have the aspirations to be great, they are out here right now.”

Tryouts resume Thursday and Friday from 5:30 to 7pm and Saturday from 2:30 to 4pm.

Kids ages 9 through 12 are eligible for Little League.