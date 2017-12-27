Three Arrested In Organized Retail Crime Ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people were arrested this week for what police are calling an “organized crime ring.”

32-year-old Ryan Benjamin, 39-year-old Billie Petticord and 19-year-old Jennifer McBride are charged. The trio was shopping in the area of Arrowhead Parkway and Sycamore Avenue yesterday.

A loss prevention officer noticed they were acting suspicious. Police say the three were using “spider keys” to demagnetize security tags on items, and hiding them in suitcases and bags in their shopping carts.

Police say two different stores were hit, amounting to about $2,400 in merchandise.