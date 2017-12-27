Two City Councilors Propose Repeal of Parking Ramp Funding, Agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “This project is full of questions and it serves our citizens well to slow this thing down, get the answers we need. Let’s clear the air, and we can revisit this down the road in a few months,” said Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly.

Councilors Stehly and Pat Starr are putting forth two measures one to repeal the city’s agreement with Legacy Development for the new parking ramp project and another to cancel the funding for it.

“Weʼve seen some new information that’s come to light with the investigation of the asbestos concerns as well as the settlement agreement with DENR and the state that have been put out, and feel it’s time to revisit,” said Councilor Starr.

Last week, it was revealed that Hultgren Construction settled with the state over allegations of improper asbestos removal from the Copper Lounge collapse site.

The settlement also stated Hultgren construction was unable to pay the $20,000 fine.

Hultgren Construction has been dissolved, however Aaron Hultgren is one of four personal guarantors for the new parking ramp project.

“I’d sure be interested in knowing the difference of how you can’t afford a $20,000 fine but can personally guarantee a $30 million project,” said Starr.

Starr says city councilors did not know about the settlement when they approved the project on December 5th. Proposing the repeal ordinances will allow councilors to re-discuss the issue at their next meeting.

“In first reading, we will have the opportunity to ask those questions, review the process, and we are not slowing anything down because the bonds aren’t planned to be sold until approximately April first,” said Starr.

When the two repeal ordinances are brought to the city council on Tuesday, January 2nd, they will each need a majority vote — or support from at least five council members — to pass.

The council voted 6-1 earlier this month to approve the project.

Stehly voted “No,” Councilor Starr walked out before the vote.