Volunteers of America’s Bowden Youth Center Moving To New Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls youth center has announced plans to move to a new location in the new year.

Volunteers of America says the Bowden Youth Center, currently located on 11th Street, will be moving to 1309 West 51st Street starting January 2nd. They have operated out of the 11th Street building since 1999 and say they have outgrown the facility with expanding programs.

The new youth center will include after school programming, a library and computer lab with a full size gym and community gardens.

Transportation to and from the center will also be available.