Wednesday Swiftel Classic Recap

Wednesday Swiftel Classic Recap

BROOKINGS, SD… It was a good day for the girls of Waubay-Summit and the boys from O-R-R Wednesday at the Swiftel Classic. Makayla Zirbel led the Mustangs with 17 points and 12 rebounds as they beat Canby, MN 55-35 to remain unbeaten after 5 games. And it was Hunter Breske’s 20 points that paced Oldham-Ramona-Rutland past Alcester/Hudson 54-33. Jamus Brown also had 16 points in the victory.