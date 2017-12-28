37-Year-Old Man Killed in One-Vehicle Crash Near McLaughlin

McLAUGHLIN, S.D. – A 37-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of McLaughlin.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only occupant.

A 1999 Chevy Suburban was westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane. The vehicle eventually slid back across both lanes, entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Standing Rock Ranger Service and Standing Rock Ambulance Service.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.