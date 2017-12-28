Aberdeen Wind Blade Manufacturing Plant Receives New Order

ABERDEEN, S.D. – In a press release Thursday, Molded Fiber Glass Companies announced that a new order for wind turbine blades will allow them to keep the facility open into the third quarter of 2018.

“We look forward to working with the city of Aberdeen, the state of South Dakota in trying to find that long term solution, but at least for the time being this gives a reprieve to all those employees and their families who got some really bad news a few weeks ago right around the holidays,” said U.S. Senator John Thunne of South Dakota in an interview with KDLT.

The company attributes Senator Thune as instrumental in the effort to preserve the Production Tax Credit in the tax reform bill that was recently passed.

The facility that employs about 400 people was expected to fulfill current orders by January and close by February.