Fifth Annual Downtown Burger Battle Kicks Off Tuesday

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The fifth annual Downtown Burger Battle kicks off January 2nd, with six contenders.

Six downtown restaurants will battle it out for your votes. The public can order and rate in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Customer Service.

Past Burger Battle winners include: JL Beers “Humpty Dumpty” (2014) and Skelly’s Pub “Truffled Leek and Creamy Blue Cheese Burger” (2015). The Market remains the defending champion, winning two years in a row with “Market Charcuterie Burger” (2016) and “White Buffalo” (2017).

This year’s contenders include:
JL Beers
PAve
ODE to Food & Drinks
The Market
Tommy Jack’s Pub

Entry into a prize drawing will be awarded each time customers turn in their rate card for a featured burger at any of the six participating restaurants. The prize is a gift card to all six restaurants, and the drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion.

Customers can enter to win one restaurant gift card in weekly drawings by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle18.

The 2018 burger battle is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.

 

 

 

 

