Fifth Annual Downtown Burger Battle Kicks Off Tuesday

1/6 JL Beers - "Not Just A Nutter Burger" Fresh peanut butter, red pepper jelly, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and cottage bacon.

2/6 ODE to Food and Drinks - "Son of the Hutt Burger" 7oz House ground beef patty {cooked to order}, topped with pancetta, fried onion strings & Beer Ghost Cheese sauce on a grilled egg bun.

3/6 PAve- "The Unicorn" - It's a one-of-a-kind burger with magical, mythical powers that'll tickle your taste buds! Chuck/Brisket Blend Beef Patty, basted with an Umami Bomb, on a pretzel bun, topped with Black Garlic Aioli, Arcadian Harvest Emerald Greens, sweet pickled green tomato, smoked Gouda cheese, fried pork belly and bacon jam.



4/6 The Market - “The Harvester Burger” - dedicated to their building’s history and the local farmers it has supported. The freshly ground beef patty is topped with Chef Greg’s house-made bacon, Valley Side Ringneck Cheddar, garlic & parsley aioli and local greenhouse lettuce.

5/6 Tommy Jack's Pub - "Classic Deluxe" A hand-pattied, half pound juicy burger served on a buttered and grilled freshly baked sourdough bun, topped with American Cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

6/6 Wiley's Tavern - "The Asian Zing" Hoisin infused 100% certified angus beef patty topped with a sweet Asian slaw finished with sriracha and cilantro lime aioli served on a fresh jumbo egg bun.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The fifth annual Downtown Burger Battle kicks off January 2nd, with six contenders.

Six downtown restaurants will battle it out for your votes. The public can order and rate in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Customer Service.

Past Burger Battle winners include: JL Beers “Humpty Dumpty” (2014) and Skelly’s Pub “Truffled Leek and Creamy Blue Cheese Burger” (2015). The Market remains the defending champion, winning two years in a row with “Market Charcuterie Burger” (2016) and “White Buffalo” (2017).

This year’s contenders include:

JL Beers

PAve

ODE to Food & Drinks

The Market

Tommy Jack’s Pub

Entry into a prize drawing will be awarded each time customers turn in their rate card for a featured burger at any of the six participating restaurants. The prize is a gift card to all six restaurants, and the drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion.

Customers can enter to win one restaurant gift card in weekly drawings by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by tagging the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle18.

The 2018 burger battle is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.