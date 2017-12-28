Home Heating Safety In Bitter Temperatures

Home Heating Safety In Bitter Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During these ice cold days local fire departments are reminding the public of the dangers caused by improper use of common household appliances.

The photo above was shared by the Baltic Fire Department stressing the importance of clearing furnace and sewer vents.

Ice builds fast in these temperatures, clogging exhaust and trapping carbon monoxide.

Brian Christiaansen of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the tasteless, odorless gas can make you sick and it can even be deadly.

“It can build up in your home, kind of the same way a vehicle running inside of closed garage will build up carbon monoxide and be dangerous,” said Christiaansen.

Some good news, Christiaansen says first responders have been called to fewer fires and medical emergencies stemming from improper home heating this winter. However, they’re still encouraging regular home maintenance as many calls are preventable.

“It always bears repeating for us because we continue to respond to places and homes that aren’t maintaining their heating appliances the way they should or using them improperly,” said Christiaansen.

Christiaansen says other safety tips include not using alternative methods for heating a home, like stoves, candles, and space heaters, because they are dangerous. Another device to monitor is your gas meter.

“If we experience heavy snows snows and winds that snow has a tendency to pack up around that gas meter. Residents really should take the time to remove that snow away from the gas meter,” said Christiaansen.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue offers free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They will even come to your home and make sure detectors are in good working condition.

For those needing financial assistance, a city program provides help to low and moderate income homeowners for replacement of older and inefficient heating systems.

To see if you quality, call Community Development’s Affordable Housing Division at 367-8180.