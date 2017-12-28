“Jump For Gianni” Helps Harrisburg Family Bounce Back From Tragedy

HARRISBURG, S.D. – It’s a night of fun that aims to help one family bounce back from tragedy.

“Jump for Gianni” was organized by a classmate of the young boy recovering from critical injuries.

”Everyone just wanted to help, and it did work, people did help,” said classmate Alexandra Johnke. “As holidays came, it started to tone down and so what I wanted to do was do something so people won’t forget over the holidays.”

Anthony Farinacci, Gianni’s grandfather, loves watching his five grandchildren grow up. The family moved to South Dakota from New York a few years ago.

”It’s just how the kids come out and are supporting Gianni,” said Farinacci. “These are all kids that love him and went to school with him and parents that have known us through this tragedy, so it’s really unbelievable.”

Gianni’s aunt says almost a thousand people have “Gianni Strong” bracelets on their wrists.

Gianni’s family says he’s making progress every single day as he works with professionals at a Nebraska rehab facility.

”A lot of his success has come from his father who is like the therapist,” said Farinacci. “He’s there with him everyday pushing him and his mom, who’s there taking care of him like a nurse.”

Air-Madness Trampoline Park filled of lots of neighbors waiting for Gianni to come home, including his cousin, Ashdan Farrell. He misses the little moments.

”Playing,” said Farrell. “We played all the time like football. We played catch. We played basketball together. It was awesome.”

Although Gianni’s journey has been full of up’s and down’s recently, the Harrisburg community represents hope, even bringing Gianni’s older sister to tears, and the town will be jumping for joy once he comes home.

”If no one showed up, this wouldn’t be possible, and it’s just amazing,” said Johnke.

”A lot,” said Farrell. “It means a lot.”

There isn’t an exact head count for the number of people who attended tonight or the amount of money raised yet, but organizers say every dollar makes a difference in helping pay for Gianni’s continued medical expenses.