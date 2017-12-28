MIKE MILLER CLASSIC: Schultz Leads Bridgewater-Emery Over Wauwatosa West For 29th Straight Win

Sawyer Schultz Scores 38 In 79-76 Win

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Mike Miller Classic began with a classic on Thursday evening at the Corn Palace.

Despite giving up a 19 point halftime lead, Bridgewater-Emery held on to defeat Wauwatosa West (Wisconsin) 79-76 in boys’ basketball action behind 38 points from junior guard Sawyer Schultz. It is the Huskies 29th straight victory.

