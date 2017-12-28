Pet Cat Killed In Thursday Morning Mobile Home Fire

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in West Sioux Falls early Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate the mobile home fire involved a cord or wire. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes after arrival. The lone occupant and his pet rabbit were unharmed. Firefighters did locate a pet cat inside the mobile home that did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

 

 

 

 

