Police: 16-Year-Old Arrested For Attempting To Pass Fake $100 Bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 16-year-old for attempting to pass a fake $100 bill early Thursday morning.

Police say the 16-year-old try to pay with the bill at a business on the 2600 block of West 12th Street in Sioux Falls. When the clerk noticed it was fake, the 16-year-old asked for it back but the clerk refused. The suspect left and the clerk called police with the suspect’s license plate number.

Police in the area stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect and the driver of the vehicle. Both are also facing drug charges after police found marijuana, paraphernalia, and prescription pills in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old told police he received the fake bill from another store, knew it was fake, and attempted to pass it anyway.