Rapid City Officials Consider New Requirements for Security Cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City officials are considering requiring security companies to make sure their cars don’t look too similar to law enforcement vehicles.

The proposed ordinance comes after Police Chief Karl Jegeris expressed concern that people were mistaking vehicles from Black Hills Patrol security for law enforcement cars.

The Rapid City Journal reports the city’s legal and finance committee discussed a measure Wednesday that would require security companies to clearly mark their cars with the word “Security” in all capital letters.

Jegeris says it’s a minor issue “but it would be negligent to not correct it.”

The owner of Black Hills Patrol told council members this month his vehicle’s markings were approved by the previous police chief and he doesn’t want to change them.

The ordinance is scheduled for a vote in two weeks.