Scoreboard Thursday, December 28th

Scores For Thursday, December 28, 2017
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2017

NBA
Milwaukee 102, Timberwolves 96

USHL
Sioux City 3, Stampede 1

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Irene-Wakonda 60, Hanson 45

Jones County 65, Burke/South Central 56

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Stanley County 57, Kadoka Area 24

West Central 46, Colman-Egan 43

Hunkpapa Classic
Crow Creek 76, Standing Rock, N.D. 62

Little Wound 60, McLaughlin 44

Mandaree, N.D. 62, Pine Ridge 59

Mike Miller Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 79, Wauwatosa West, Wis. 76

Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 74, Lower Brule 66

Snowball Classic
Canton 65, Winner 43

Hill City 56, Gregory 36

St. Thomas More Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Belle Fourche 27

Swiftel Classic
Canby, Minn. 63, Estelline 38

Deuel 43, St. Francis Indian 41

Wilmot 72, Lake Preston 68

Wolsey Big Bo Classic
Kimball/White Lake 66, Iroquois 33

Potter County 64, James Valley Christian 54

Wolsey-Wessington 71, Leola/Frederick 61

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 54

Burke/South Central 65, Jones County 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Bennett County 32

Hanson 63, Irene-Wakonda 51

Howard 64, Sioux Valley 62

Kadoka Area 64, Stanley County 28

Lennox 59, Dakota Valley 46

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 39, OT

Sisseton 58, Northwestern 48

St. Thomas More 53, Madison 24

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Britton-Hecla 43

Hunkpapa Classic
Little Wound 69, Standing Rock, N.D. 43

Pine Ridge 90, McLaughlin 80

Parkston Classic
Menno 41, Parkston 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Gayville-Volin 42

Platte-Geddes 54, Canistota 46

Redfield/Doland 46, Wagner 42

Sully Buttes 77, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44

Todd County 72, Highmore-Harrold 51

Snowball Classic
Winner 64, Canton 33

Swiftel Classic
Ethan 53, Alcester-Hudson 16

Langford 50, Lake Preston 44

Wolsey Big Bo Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 47, Kimball/White Lake 36

Leola/Frederick 51, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Potter County 59, James Valley Christian 24

You Might Also Like