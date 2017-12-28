Scoreboard Thursday, December 28th
NBA
Milwaukee 102, Timberwolves 96
USHL
Sioux City 3, Stampede 1
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Irene-Wakonda 60, Hanson 45
Jones County 65, Burke/South Central 56
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Stanley County 57, Kadoka Area 24
West Central 46, Colman-Egan 43
Hunkpapa Classic
Crow Creek 76, Standing Rock, N.D. 62
Little Wound 60, McLaughlin 44
Mandaree, N.D. 62, Pine Ridge 59
Mike Miller Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 79, Wauwatosa West, Wis. 76
Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 74, Lower Brule 66
Snowball Classic
Canton 65, Winner 43
Hill City 56, Gregory 36
St. Thomas More Tournament
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Belle Fourche 27
Swiftel Classic
Canby, Minn. 63, Estelline 38
Deuel 43, St. Francis Indian 41
Wilmot 72, Lake Preston 68
Wolsey Big Bo Classic
Kimball/White Lake 66, Iroquois 33
Potter County 64, James Valley Christian 54
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Leola/Frederick 61
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 54
Burke/South Central 65, Jones County 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Bennett County 32
Hanson 63, Irene-Wakonda 51
Howard 64, Sioux Valley 62
Kadoka Area 64, Stanley County 28
Lennox 59, Dakota Valley 46
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 39, OT
Sisseton 58, Northwestern 48
St. Thomas More 53, Madison 24
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Britton-Hecla 43
Hunkpapa Classic
Little Wound 69, Standing Rock, N.D. 43
Pine Ridge 90, McLaughlin 80
Parkston Classic
Menno 41, Parkston 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Gayville-Volin 42
Platte-Geddes 54, Canistota 46
Redfield/Doland 46, Wagner 42
Sully Buttes 77, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44
Todd County 72, Highmore-Harrold 51
Snowball Classic
Winner 64, Canton 33
Swiftel Classic
Ethan 53, Alcester-Hudson 16
Langford 50, Lake Preston 44
Wolsey Big Bo Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 47, Kimball/White Lake 36
Leola/Frederick 51, Wolsey-Wessington 35
Potter County 59, James Valley Christian 24