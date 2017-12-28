Sioux Falls Opens All Six Outdoor Ice Rinks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Time to get your skates, that may of gathered some dust, ready to go. The city of Sioux Falls opened up all 6 of their outdoor ice rinks for the first time this winter Thursday, December 28th. Their target date this year was December 15th, obviously mother nature kept saying no to that.

The Sioux Empire is seeing bitterly cold temperatures, which might have held people inside, but that may not be the case. “The school kids are getting antsy to be outside and yesterday there were people at all of the rinks. So I do expect a pretty good crowd, even though the temps are pretty frigid.” Recreation Program Manager Scott Juhnke said.

With dangerously cold temperatures on the way for the weekend, make sure if you have plans to go skating, that you are taking all the necessary precautions to stay warm.