Stampede Stumble Out Of The Break Against Sioux City

Herd Fall 3-1

Sioux Falls, SD—It was déjà vu all over again for the Sioux Falls Stampede Thursday night. Another closely contested game against their I-29 rivals that ended in a tough loss. The Herd fell 3-1 to the Sioux City Musketeers before 5,313 fans at the PREMIER Center. It marked the third straight game in which the Herd mustered just one goal against Sioux City in what was essentially another one-goal loss. With the game tied 1-1 in the third, the Musketeers scored midway through the period to take a 2-1 lead and sealed it with an empty net goal. Matt Quercia scored the only goal for the Herd who are now 12-8-6 on the season and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Jaxson Stauber stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Herd who are 0-1-2 against the Musketeers this season.

It was a defensive battle for much of the first half of the game as neither team was able to find the back of the net and both goaltenders looked strong between the pipes. The Stampede would break through at 13:02 of the second period when Mitchell Mattson found Matthew Quercia who broke in front of the Sioux City net and wristed a shot over a stretched out Matt Jurusik and into the net for a 1-0 lead. The celebration would be short lived however as Sioux City responded 90 seconds later when Micah Miller broke into the Stampede zone and into the right circle where he wristed a shot into the upper left-hand corner of the net to tie the game 1-1. The Stampede were outshooting the Musketeers 19-17 through the first two periods.

The game remained tight into the third period with both teams exchanging some scoring chances, but it would be Sioux City pulling ahead at the 9:53 mark on a goal from Ryan Leibold. Randy Hernandez sent a shot onto the goal that was stopped by Stauber, but the rebound bounced in front of the net for Leibold who was able to backhand a shot, between his legs, and through the five-hole of Stauber to give Sioux City a 2-1 advantage. It remained that way until the final two minutes of the game when the Stampede decided to pull goaltender Jaxson Stauber for an extra attacker to try and tie the game, but it would be Sioux City celebrating again. After a pass from the left point that was off the mark, Samuel Salonen picked off the puck and raced down the left wing wall before wristing a shot into the empty net to seal a 3-1 victory over the Stampede.

Sioux City outshot the Stampede 14-8 in the third period and 31-27 on the night. Sioux Falls finished 0-for-3 on the power play while the Musketeers were 0-for-1.

The Stampede return to action Friday night when they travel to Fargo to face the Force at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM. 107.9-FM and KELO.com. The Herd return home on Sunday for a special New Year’s Eve tilt against the Fargo Force. Puck drops at 6:05 PM with doors opening at 5 PM. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free noisemaker and fans are encouraged to bring their skates and take part in the post-game skating party right after the game. Tickets are available through the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede