Three Women Retire From The VA After Over 30 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Three women that work, and are retiring, at the VA Medical Center were deservingly honored after a combined 103 years of service. Ann Nelson, Cindy Khan, and Brenda Stevens, were the three women celebrated. All were crucial in starting programs to help veterans struggling with mental illnesses. Ann Nelson started the “adaptive sports program”, which helps veterans gain skills and confidence through sports.

“Providing opportunities for quality of life improvement, and no, i feel so honored to get to work with them, and provide them with some positive opportunity”, Nelson states. For her, it was all about working to help those veterans, and she considers it an honor to have worked with them.

Nelson plans to continue her work at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls as a volunteer. Nelson worked there for 34 years with the same supervisor, office, and title.