Top 5 Fitness Trends of 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – At the turn of the New Year, many of us resolve to eat better, hit the gym, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

Joining us Thursday morning to talk more about getting into shape is Brittany Gorres-Martens from the Exercise and Sport Sciences Department at Augustana University, with a list of the top fitness trends for 2018 as determined by a survey by the American College Of Sports Medicine.

High intensity interval training- alternating short periods of high intensity with shorts periods of rest or low intensity. Group training- similar to personal training, but with a small group rather than one-on-one. Wearable technology- fitness trackers Bodyweight training- using your own body weight for resistance such as during push-ups, sit-ups, and lunges. Traditional weight training- barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines with weights

More information about the top trends can be found here: http://www.acsm.org/about-acsm/media-room/news-releases/2017/10/26/despite-fears-fitness-pros-name-hiit-top-trend-for-2018

More information on the Exercise and Sport Sciences Department at Augustana University can be found here: http://www.augie.edu/academics/majors-and-programs/exercise-and-sport-sciences