Trump Attacks China After Report Of North Korea Oil Transfer

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is attacking China following reports that Chinese ships improperly transferred oil to North Korean vessels at sea, saying there “will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!”

Trump said on Twitter Thursday that China had been “Caught RED HANDED,” adding he was “very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea.”

Trump did not provide additional details.

The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo cited unidentified officials this week as saying Chinese ships transferred oil to North Korean vessels some 30 times since October.

China’s foreign ministry has defended its enforcement of U.N. sanctions. A ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday she had no information about the latest report, but said China has strictly enforced trade restrictions.

