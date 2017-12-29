1 Person Dies After SUV Collides With Train In Mobridge

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a person driving an SUV was killed in a collision with a train in Mobridge.

Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll says the crash happened at 4:09 a.m. Friday. Boll says the BNSF Railway train attempted to stop but was unable to avoid the collision. The vehicle then caught fire. No other injuries were reported.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth says the railroad track was reopened at 11:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.