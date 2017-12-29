43rd Floyd Farrand Invitational Begins

Highlights From Opening Day Of Action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 43rd Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational began on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls with Watertown taking the team after day one. Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal highlights! Team standings are listed below.

Semifinals and championships are tomorrow.

Floyd Farrand Invitational

Team Standings

1. Watertown (101)

2. Harrisburg (98)

3. Brandon Valley (89)

4. Sturgis (72)

5. Vermillion (63)