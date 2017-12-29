43rd Floyd Farrand Invitational Begins
Highlights From Opening Day Of Action
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 43rd Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational began on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls with Watertown taking the team after day one. Click on the video viewer for quarterfinal highlights! Team standings are listed below.
Semifinals and championships are tomorrow.
Floyd Farrand Invitational
Team Standings
1. Watertown (101)
2. Harrisburg (98)
3. Brandon Valley (89)
4. Sturgis (72)
5. Vermillion (63)