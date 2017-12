Additional Officers Out For Sunday Night Saturation Patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Extra officers will be ringing in the new year on patrol this weekend.

Sioux Falls police say nine additional officers will be on the roads form 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday night. They will be focused on catching impaired drivers, especially people drinking and driving.

They will also be on the lookout for other traffic violations like speeding.

Police encourage party-goers to plan ahead and find a safe way home.