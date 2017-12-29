ALICE Program Hosts Active Shooter Training In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After the Columbine High School shooting in the 90’s, a method called “ALICE” was developed to better prepare people in the case of an active shooter at a school or business.

ALICE stands for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.” The program puts people in mock active shooter scenarios and trains them on their options in this life-or-death situation.

Instructors says the ALICE program is better suited for present-day situations compared to older methods.

“What ALICE does is it teaches businesses and their employees how they can actually have a choice instead of sitting there and being a sitting target for an active aggressor. They can try to get out or fight back,” said Terry Livelym, an ALICE certified instructor.

Instructors say situational awareness is key to spotting anything out-of-the-ordinary from co-workers or even strangers.