Capitol Flags To Be At Half-Staff To Honor Late Senator

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former state Sen. Robert Miller.

Daugaard’s office says the 80-year-old Miller, of Kimball, died Thursday. He served in the state Senate from 1971 to 1974.

A funeral for Miller will be held on Tuesday in Kimball.