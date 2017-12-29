Chamberlain Man Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle on Highway 81

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis advised Friday that preliminary autopsy results are complete in the investigation into the death of Justin Baron Arcoren, 18, Chamberlain.

Arcoren was found deceased on December 24, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m. (CST) on U.S. Hwy 81, approximately 4 miles north of Yankton.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause and manner of death was accidental due to blunt force injury to the head and chest due to pedestrian struck by vehicle.

Agencies assisting in this investigation are the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation.