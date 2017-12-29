City Of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Emergency snow routes will begin being plowed on Friday and will continue until all routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
- Zone 3: Plowing will begin after emergency routes have been cleared.
- Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin Friday, starting at 8 p.m. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier.
- Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.
General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.