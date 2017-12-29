City Of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency snow routes will begin being plowed on Friday and will continue until all routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing will begin after emergency routes have been cleared.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin Friday, starting at 8 p.m. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.