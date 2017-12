Daktronics Marks 50 Years of Business in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The start of the New Year marks 50 years in business for one of South Dakota’s most recognizable names, Daktronics

The company got its start in a small garage in Brookings thanks to the vision of two South Dakota State University professors.

Daktronics now has manufacturing facilities worldwide and employs more than 2,500 people.