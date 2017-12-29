Defense Critical To SDSU Women Entering Non-Conference Finale

Jacks Visit Florida Gulf Coast

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women return from holiday break and wrap up non-conference play in about 30 minutes in Fort Myers Florida.

And while you have to wonder if they’re going to want to come back to South Dakota when they see the temperatures, tonight’s game with defending Atlantic Sun Conference Champion Florida Gulf Coast is yet another tough test to prepare them for the Summit League slate that begins next week.

Though they have some signature wins against North Carolina State and Oklahoma, it was their loss at Creighton two weeks ago that was most eye opening to the Jacks after a sub par defensive effort.