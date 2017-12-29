Governor To Name Former Lawmaker To Fill Vacant House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard will name a former state lawmaker to fill the western South Dakota state House seat vacant after former Rep. Craig Tieszen’s death.

Daugaard’s office said Friday that he will appoint Michael Diedrich of Rapid City to fill the vacancy. The governor’s appointee will serve for the current term running through the end of 2018.

Diedrich previously served in the state Senate from 1987-91 and from 1993-95. He works as vice president of governmental relations for Regional Health.

Diedrich says he’s humbled to represent his neighbors and community to make positive changes.

The 68-year-old Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, drowned in a kayaking accident in November off an island in the South Pacific.