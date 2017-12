Mayor Huether Reflects On Time Spent in Office As Final Term Comes to an End

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -He was sworn in to office on May 17, 2010. Serving as Mayor of Sioux Falls through a damaging ice storm, completion of an events center, and expansion of downtown Sioux Falls, Mayor Mike Huether reflects on what he considers some of his biggest accomplishments and challenges before his two terms in office come to an end this May.