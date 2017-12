Hundreds of Thousands of Bees Killed in Honey Farm Vandalism Case

SIOUX CITY, S.D. – The owners of Wild Hill Honey in Sioux City, Iowa say they found 50 of their hives damaged in an apparent vandalism Thursday morning.

They say with the loss of hundreds of thousands of bees, the future of the business is uncertain.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/wild-hill-honey-hive-restoration