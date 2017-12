MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Mors Leads Yankton Over Mitchell

Bucks Win 49-40

MITCHELL, S.D. — Playing in a tournament named for South Dakota’s best prep basketball player, a player who could be the Rushmore State’s next great Division One basketball prospect lit up the Corn Palace.

Yankton freshman Matthew Mors scored 29 points to lead the Bucks past Mike Miller Classic host Mitchell 49-40 on Friday night in Mitchell.

Derek Factor led the Kernels with 12 points.

