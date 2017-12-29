MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Prior Lake Ends Bridgewater-Emery’s 29-Game Win Streak
Huskies Lose 72-68 In Overtime
MITCHELL, S.D. — It took an extra period of play to finally end Bridgewater-Emery’s 29-game win streak.
Prior Lake (MN) got a game high 30 points from Dawson Garcia and handed the Huskies their first loss in more than a year, 72-68 in overtime, at the Mike Miller Classic in Mitchell on Friday night.
Jamin Arend led Bridgewater-Emery with 26 points and Sawyer Schultz added 23 in defeat.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!