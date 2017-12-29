MIKE MILLER CLASSIC-Washington Stops Wauwatosa West In OT

Warriors Win 62-59

MITCHELL, S.D. — Picking up from where it left on Thursday, the Mike Miller Classic had even more overtime drama on Friday night.

The Washington Warriors beat Wauwatosa West (WI) 62-59 after an extra session.

SDSU-bound football recruit Zach Heins led the Warriors with 19 points. Logan Uttecht and Topher Zahn each added 15 for Washington while Allen Johnson and LeRon Perine each scored 12 for Wauwatosa West.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!