New State Program Helps Graduates Become First-Time Homebuyers

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has launched a brand new program aimed at assisting postsecondary graduates in purchasing a first home in South Dakota.

The “Grants for Grads” program will launch Jan. 2, 2018, and will be open to first-time homebuyers who:

Meet certain income requirements

Are purchasing a primary residence in-state

Have not owned a home in the past three years

Select a home with a purchase price of $250,200 or less

Have earned a degree from an accredited postsecondary educational facility within the past 60 months.

“Graduates now have more incentive than ever to remain or return to South Dakota and purchase their home,” Gov. Dennis Daugaard said. “This program provides an opportunity to assist recent graduates become first-time homebuyers that may have other financial obligations with student loans.”

SDHDA plans to offer this program for a limited time through participating lenders, with per-beneficiary assistance at five percent of the loan amount. In order to apply for the program, participants must contact a lender to set an appointment.

View “Grants for Graduates” participating lenders here: http://www.sdhda.org/homeownership/first-time-homebuyer/lender-list.html

About South Dakota Housing Development Authority

South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) was created by the South Dakota legislature in 1973 with a stated mission to provide decent, safe and affordable housing to low- and moderate-income South Dakotans. SDHDA is a self-supporting, nonprofit entity. SDHDA utilizes housing bonds, tax credits and other federal and state resources to fund housing programs that provide mortgage and downpayment assistance, housing construction and rehabilitation, homelessness prevention and rental assistance.