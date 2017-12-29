Police: Father Charged In Death Of 3 Month-Old Son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police have arrested a Sioux Falls father in connection to his three month-old son’s death.

On December 9th, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near the 800 block of South Lyons Avenue in Sioux Falls, for a report of an infant not breathing. The infant was taken to the hospital and was put on life support.

The hospital concluded that the infant suffered head trauma and police determined that the infant’s father, 26-year-old Alejandro Salgadodejesus, was responsible for his injuries.

Salgadodejesus, was arrested by immigration and put on hold in Minnesota on December 11th. By December 21st, an arrest warrant for Salgadodejesus was issued and he was taken into custody by Sioux Falls police on December 22nd.

Salgadodejesus’ warrant was issued for aggravated battery to an infant and abuse/cruelty to a minor, with a $250,000 cash only bond.

Police say the infant was taken off of life support and died.

More charges are expected after an autopsy is complete.