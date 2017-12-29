Scoreboard Friday, December 29th

Scores For Friday, December 29, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29TH, 2017

NHL
Wild 4, Nashville 2

USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (*Final in OT)

NBA G-League
Skyforce 120, Northern Arizona 118 (*Final in 2 OT)

Mens’ College Basketball
Dordt 90, Dakota State 72

Waldorf 63, Mount Marty 60

Dakota Wesleyan 97, Peru State 87

Womens’ College Basketball
Florida Gulf Coast 87, SDSU 78

Dakota Wesleyan 109, Olivet Nazarene 75

Mount Marty 72, Waldorf 60

Northwestern 75, Hope International 54 (*4th Quarter)

NDSU 97, Dakota State 42

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Gregory 35

Britton-Hecla 53, Waubay/Summit 29

Canton 66, Hill City 64

Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 21

Irene-Wakonda 48, Langford 40

Madison 67, Belle Fourche 44

Rapid City Central 67, Dickinson, N.D. 48

Tea Area 75, Vermillion 53

Fulda 79, Adrian 66

Marshall 54, Jordan 43

Minneota 79, Montevideo 67

Jackson County Central 80, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 47

Chadron Tournament
Valentine, Neb. 66, Custer 38

Mike Miller Classic
Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 64, Mitchell Christian 55

Prior Lake, Minn. 72, Bridgewater-Emery 68

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Wauwatosa West, Wis. 59

Yankton 49, Mitchell 40

Parkston Classic
Canistota 54, Corsica/Stickney 39

Dakota Valley 56, Sully Buttes 46

Menno 50, McCook Central/Montrose 39

Parkston 53, Rapid City Christian 50

Redfield/Doland 54, Platte-Geddes 42

Warner 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64

Swiftel Classic
Bon Homme 70, Hot Springs 52

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Florence/Henry 50

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Gregory 40

Avon 55, Alcester-Hudson 45

Belle Fourche 64, Madison 60, 2OT

Corsica/Stickney 52, Scotland 40

Flandreau 55, Dell Rapids 35

Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 33

Hill City 45, Canton 35

Rapid City Central 77, Dickinson, N.D. 48

Red Cloud 47, Spearfish 46

St. Thomas More 53, Aberdeen Roncalli 14

Vermillion 66, Tea Area 49

Watertown 51, Mitchell 40

Jackson County Central 56, Blue Earth Area 54

Chadron Tournament (Invite)
Custer 55, Valentine, Neb. 40

Huron Holiday Classic
Faith 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

Faulkton 56, Chester 38

Ipswich 51, Jones County 40

James Valley Christian 30, Colman-Egan 26

Leola/Frederick 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

Lower Brule 68, Iroquois 15

Miller 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 34

Swiftel Classic
Sioux Valley 87, Estelline 35

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Centerville 20

Webster 53, Potter County 51

West Central 54, Florence/Henry 40

 

