Scoreboard Friday, December 29th
NHL
Wild 4, Nashville 2
USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (*Final in OT)
NBA G-League
Skyforce 120, Northern Arizona 118 (*Final in 2 OT)
Mens’ College Basketball
Dordt 90, Dakota State 72
Waldorf 63, Mount Marty 60
Dakota Wesleyan 97, Peru State 87
Womens’ College Basketball
Florida Gulf Coast 87, SDSU 78
Dakota Wesleyan 109, Olivet Nazarene 75
Mount Marty 72, Waldorf 60
Northwestern 75, Hope International 54 (*4th Quarter)
NDSU 97, Dakota State 42
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Gregory 35
Britton-Hecla 53, Waubay/Summit 29
Canton 66, Hill City 64
Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 21
Irene-Wakonda 48, Langford 40
Madison 67, Belle Fourche 44
Rapid City Central 67, Dickinson, N.D. 48
Tea Area 75, Vermillion 53
Fulda 79, Adrian 66
Marshall 54, Jordan 43
Minneota 79, Montevideo 67
Jackson County Central 80, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 47
Chadron Tournament
Valentine, Neb. 66, Custer 38
Mike Miller Classic
Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 64, Mitchell Christian 55
Prior Lake, Minn. 72, Bridgewater-Emery 68
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Wauwatosa West, Wis. 59
Yankton 49, Mitchell 40
Parkston Classic
Canistota 54, Corsica/Stickney 39
Dakota Valley 56, Sully Buttes 46
Menno 50, McCook Central/Montrose 39
Parkston 53, Rapid City Christian 50
Redfield/Doland 54, Platte-Geddes 42
Warner 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64
Swiftel Classic
Bon Homme 70, Hot Springs 52
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Florence/Henry 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Gregory 40
Avon 55, Alcester-Hudson 45
Belle Fourche 64, Madison 60, 2OT
Corsica/Stickney 52, Scotland 40
Flandreau 55, Dell Rapids 35
Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 33
Hill City 45, Canton 35
Rapid City Central 77, Dickinson, N.D. 48
Red Cloud 47, Spearfish 46
St. Thomas More 53, Aberdeen Roncalli 14
Vermillion 66, Tea Area 49
Watertown 51, Mitchell 40
Jackson County Central 56, Blue Earth Area 54
Chadron Tournament (Invite)
Custer 55, Valentine, Neb. 40
Huron Holiday Classic
Faith 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48
Faulkton 56, Chester 38
Ipswich 51, Jones County 40
James Valley Christian 30, Colman-Egan 26
Leola/Frederick 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Lower Brule 68, Iroquois 15
Miller 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 34
Swiftel Classic
Sioux Valley 87, Estelline 35
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Centerville 20
Webster 53, Potter County 51
West Central 54, Florence/Henry 40